Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-speed Convertible

Bring home this Pontiac muscle car.

In an exciting turn of events for classic car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike, the GTO Dream Giveaway has announced its latest grand prize – a fully restored, four-speed 1968 Pontiac GTO convertible. This exceptional giveaway not only offers a chance to win a piece of automotive history but also supports vital causes for veterans and children.

This 1968 GTO convertible is a true gem from Pontiac's legendary muscle-car era. With only 33,000 original miles clocked, this vehicle is a collector's dream. It houses a robust 400ci V-8 engine coupled with a 4-speed manual gearbox and features a Saf-T-Track limited-slip differential, making it a formidable street machine. The car's low mileage and pristine condition make it an extraordinary find, barely touched since its production.

This specific GTO is one of the rare 3,116 units built with the 350-hp 400ci V-8 and manual transmission out of nearly 88,000 produced in 1968. Assembled in Pontiac's Baltimore, Maryland, plant and initially shipped to Kline Pontiac in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, it soon found its way to Texas, as indicated by its original Texas plates from 1968.

The GTO's rich history is well-documented, including a copy of the original window sticker, showing a price tag of $4,053.60 when new. A binder detailing its previous owners adds to the car's unique story.

Performance is at the heart of this GTO. It came standard with a range of features, including a 350-horsepower V-8 engine, heavy-duty floor shifter, and dual exhaust. The roar of its 400ci/4-barrel motor is as robust now as on day one, promising an exhilarating ride every time the ignition is turned.

The grand-prize GTO is adorned with a Cameo Ivory exterior, black interior, and a black power convertible top. Its factory preferences and options include Saf-T-Track Limited Slip, AM Radio, Hideaway headlamps, Rally Gauge cluster and tachometer, Rally II Wheels, console, heavy-duty fan and fan clutch, front disc brakes, and a ride and handling package.

Entering the GTO Dream Giveaway not only gives participants a shot at owning this classic muscle car but also includes a contribution of $19,000 towards the taxes. More importantly, the sweepstakes supports charities that aid veterans and children, making each entry a step toward helping those in need.

As the GTO Dream Giveaway gears up, car lovers and altruists are invited to participate in this rare opportunity to win a fully restored 1968 Pontiac GTO convertible and make a difference in the lives of veterans and children. Enter now for a chance to drive away in a piece of automotive history while supporting meaningful causes.

