Motorious Readers Get More Chances to Win This Shelby Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get your tickets in time for summer cruises!

Dream of owning a piece of American muscle car history? Your opportunity is knocking with this supercharged 1968 Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible. Embodying the pinnacle of Carroll Shelby's legacy, this convertible stands as a testament to the final year of Shelby's direct influence on the Mustang's transformation into a racing legend.

The 1968 model year introduced the Shelby Cobra GT350 to the world, featuring a robust 302 cubic-inch V8 engine adorned with an all-aluminum Cobra intake manifold, a Holley 600 cfm carburetor, and distinctive Cobra valve covers. This particular GT350 is not just any classic convertible; it's one of only 404 produced, making it a coveted collectible.

Elevating its allure is a period-correct Paxton Supercharger, a modification that boosts the vehicle's horsepower from a respectable 250 bhp to an exhilarating 340 bhp. This Shelby Cobra GT350 isn't just about power; it's also about heritage, documented thoroughly in the SAAC Registry and verified by a Marti Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Features of This Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible Include:

A rare Paxton Supercharger enhancement

Original Highland Green paint with Saddle Decore Bucket Seats

4-Speed Manual Transmission and a 3.89 standard axle ratio

Comprehensive documentation, including original Shelby VIN door and Buck tags

Additional Options:

White Power Convertible Top with Glass Backlite

Extra Cooling Package, Power Steering, and Power Front Disc Brakes

Tilt-Away Steering Wheel

By entering to win this iconic 1968 Paxton Supercharged Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible with your donation, you'll not only potentially secure a legendary muscle car but also support The Cobra Experience museum's efforts to preserve the rich history of Shelby American cars. This is your chance to contribute to the legacy of Carroll Shelby and make automotive history part of your story. Enter now and join us in celebrating the spirit of innovation and speed that defines the Shelby legacy.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.