Not Even a Wheel or Tailgate Could Be Saved From This Flood-Damaged F-150

Salvage title vehicles hitting the crusher is nothing new. That said, there is something difficult about watching a rare or seemingly repairable vehicle undergo a hydraulically-assisted makeover. Unfortunately for this 2023 Ford F-150 Platinum and other new trucks, that’s exactly the sort of thing that happens over on the junkyardjeff1966 TikTok account.

It isn’t very often that you see new vehicles end up at the scrapyard, but there are a few good reasons as to why that does happen. The TikTokker says this particular truck was damaged in a flood, having managed to travel just over 5000 miles before the incident.

The F-150 in question was a range-topping Limited model, which had been optioned with the 3.5-liter V-6 PowerBoost hybrid powertrain. This system combines an EcoBoost engine, a 35-kilowatt electric motor, and a 1.5-kWh battery to provide 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque. It’s not a basic powertrain by any stretch.

Ultimately, it’s not surprising that an insurance company wouldn't want to repair the truck, but they don’t stop at simply issuing a salvage title. In a phone conversation with R&T, a person affiliated with the junkyardjeff1966 account explained that the yard's contract with the insurance company mandates that these flood vehicles be crushed, with no parts removed for future sales. That is how we end up with an entire brand-new F-150 hybrid stuck into a car crusher, right down to the wheels and tires.



F-150s aren’t the only new vehicles that have passed through junkyardjeff1966’s lot. A sixth-generation Ford Bronco was turned into quite the pancake at one point, as were a number of Transit vans. Once again, those vehicles were totaled out due to the result of flood damage.

According to Progressive, flood damage can be a difficult situation for many owners and insurance companies alike, as the repairs quickly become very expensive. Minor flood damage is less of a concern, but vehicles that spend a significant amount of time in water are almost always totaled out. This can be due to issues like accelerated rust damage, foul odors from soiled soft goods, and even dirt and sand finding their way into suspension and engine gaskets. Modern vehicles are also packed with more onboard modules and computers than ever before, which are prime targets for water damage. These modules can also be fairly expensive parts to replace

Most comprehensive insurance plans will have some provisions for flood-related incidents, but it might not be a bad idea to double-check your policy. Either way, it does seem incredibly wasteful to smash up all of these machines due to some flood damage. As someone who's lived on junkyard parts, I promise that someone could've used that tailgate at the very least.

