You Can Now Audi 2.7-Swap Your 996 Porsche 911

The 996-generation Porsche 911 is the most accessible version of the iconic sports car, commanding prices significantly below its siblings from Stuttgart. Examples with engine issues are also abundant, providing a great launching pad for a unique build. Instead of creating yet another LS-based swap kit, the team at Renn27 has decided to keep things German with an Audi 2.7-liter swap.

The twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter mill will be familiar to Audi fans, serving duty in the beloved B5 S4 and RS4 models, as well as the A6 of that era. The engine itself is more compact than the 996’s M96/M97 engines and even weighs 50 fewer pounds than the flat-six. The engine’s iron block helps it stand up to higher power outputs, while 30 valves in the heads keep air moving. The base engine isn’t as powerful as the M96/M97, with the U.S.-spec S4 producing 247 hp and 258 lb-ft. That said, the RS4-spec motor provides 375 hp and 325 lb⋅ft, which is far beyond the 300 hp and 258 lb-ft of the naturally-aspirated M96. The engines are also much cheaper than the Porsche units, with engines available for a little over $1000, according to Renn27.

Of course, you’ll be spending more than that to get one of these things into the back of your Porker. A conversion kit from Renn27 carries an MSRP of $13,880, but includes the whole gamut of necessary parts. This includes a fully custom computer setup, a unique exhaust setup, a new fan controller, radiator supports, and an upgraded clutch and flywheel. The base tune will provide customers with 450 hp, but some adjustments can be made if more power is required.

This particular test car was outfitted with upgraded rods and turbos, producing 525 hp and 496 lb-ft on the dyno. For reference, a 997 generation 911 Turbo came stock with 473 hp and 457 lb-ft. The package might not be cheap, but it brings a level of performance on par with more modern 911s. You’ll also have to get used to the V-6 sounds coming from the back, though the end result isn’t all that Audi-sounding. That’s likely due to the unique exhaust layout, but you won’t be around long enough for onlookers to figure out what’s up with your 996. If they do catch on, you can tell them that the build is actually meant to honor the Porsche 924, which initially employed an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter engine.

The package is currently only available for 2000-2004 Carrera, Carrera 4, Carrera 4S, and Cabriolet models, as the earlier cable throttle makes things a bit trickier. We can’t wait to see one of these things find its way to the track for a proper comparison test with the stock 996.

