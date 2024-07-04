Only 2 American Carmakers Make This List Of The Most American-Made Cars On Sale Today

Photo: Logan K. Carter

Three words: Made in America. We Americans carry quite a bit of national pride when it comes to our homegrown car manufacturers, be they Fords, Chevys, or Mopar. On this, the fourth day of the month of July, we celebrate American independence. Given the current political climate, however, I know why I’m not feeling very patriotic, but it turns out our American car companies aren’t very patriotic either. Not a single Ford, Chevrolet, or Dodge ranked in the top 15 of Cars.com’s list of the most American-made cars in 2024. Here’s the criteria that Cars.com uses to reach these rankings,



Our study ranks 100 vehicles judged through the same five criteria as it’s been since the 2020 edition: assembly location, parts content, engine origin, transmission origin and U.S. manufacturing workforce. More than 400 vehicles of model-year 2024 vintage were analyzed to qualify the 100 vehicles on the list.

Honda/ Acura produced seven of the top 15 most American-made cars, while Toyota/ Lexus tied with Tesla for the second highest concentration of cars on the top 15 list with three cars, while Jeep and Volkswagen each had a single vehicle make the top 15. Next time you’re looking to buy American, check out the American-Made Index here to learn the real truth. This is the top 15 most American-Made cars on sale in 2024.

15) Acura MDX

Photo: Acura

The Acura MDX is built alongside its little sibling the RDX at Honda’s East Liberty Ohio.



14) Honda Pilot

Photo: Honda

The Honda Pilot is built in Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama, which is Honda’s largest light truck producer in the world.



13) Honda Accord

Photo: Honda

The delightful Honda Accord is built at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio plant.

12) Acura RDX

Photo: Acura

The RDX is built alongside the MDX in Honda’s East Liberty Ohio plant.

11) Toyota Highlander

Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Highlander is built alongside its newer and fancier Lexus TX cousin in Princeton, Indiana.

10) Lexus TX

Photo: Lexus

The Lexus TX is not built in Texas despite its name. It is, in fact, built alongside the Highlander in Princeton, Indiana.

9) Tesla Model X

Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Model X, along with the other Teslas on this list, is built in Fremont, California.

8) Jeep Gladiator

Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Gladiator is the only non-Tesla American manufacturer on this list, and the only American brand ICE vehicle to make the top 15 most American-made cars of 2024. It’s built in good old Toledo, Ohio.



7) Toyota Camry

Photo: Toyota

The Camry is a sweetheart of thousands of American families, and is built in Georgetown, Kentucky.

6) Honda Ridgeline

Photo: Honda

The Honda Ridgeline is built alongside the Passport, Odyssey, and Pilot in Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant.

5) Honda Odyssey

Photo: Honda

The only minivan to make the top 15 on this list is the Honda Odyssey. It’s built alongside the Passport, Ridgeline, and Pilot in Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant.

4) Tesla Model S

Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Model S is produced in Tesla’s Fremont, California factory alongside the Model Y and Model X.

3) Volkswagen ID4

Photo: Logan K. Carter

The Volkswagen ID4 is the only vehicle from a German manufacturer to make the top 15 most American-made cars. It’s built at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.



2) Honda Passport

Photo: Honda

Good thing the Honda Passport is named as such, since it’s the second-most American-made car on this list despite being a Japanese brand. It’s built alongside the other Honda light trucks in Lincoln, Alabama.



1) Tesla Model Y

Photo: Tesla

The best selling car in the world last year is also the most American-made car on sale in 2024, the Tesla Model Y. It’s produced both in Fremont, California alongside the Model X and S, but also out of Tesla’s gigafactory in Austin, Texas.



