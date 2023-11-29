Patrick Hawkins' Journey to Taunton's Vintage Wonderland

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's been a longtime coming.

In the heart of Taunton, Devon, a classic car museum has emerged, blending the passion of a lifelong car enthusiast with the determination to revive the spirit of a town. Patrick Hawkins, a 36-year-old entrepreneur, has not only built a business empire from the ground up but has now curated a stunning collection of over 200 cars and motorcycles, ranging from the '60s to the '90s, for the enjoyment of enthusiasts and the local community.

Patrick's journey into the world of cars started at the tender age of 11 when he struck his first deal, unknowingly laying the foundation for a future sales empire that would span 36 garages in the local area. Using his own savings and vintage motors, he has now transformed his passion into a tangible experience that the public can enjoy.

However, Patrick's dream was almost shattered by a serious illness. In 2018, he faced a rare heart condition resulting from a birth defect, spending nearly a year in and out of hospitals. Overcoming this challenging period inspired him to give back to the community and led to the creation of the classic car museum.

The museum's opening ceremony attracted attention from none other than Top Gear and Grand Tour star Richard Hammond, who praised Patrick's work. Hammond highlighted the museum's unique focus on cars that shaped people's lives, not just the high-end supercars but the everyday vehicles that became integral to personal stories.

In an interview, Hammond expressed his admiration for the museum's organic growth and its connection to personal narratives. He emphasized the significance of the cars we grew up with, the ones that took us to school and work, stating that these vehicles hold a special place in our hearts.

Patrick Hawkins' classic car museum is more than a display of vintage automobiles; it's a testament to resilience, passion, and the enduring connection between individuals and their vehicles. As the doors open to the public, Taunton welcomes a new chapter in its history, one driven by nostalgia and a shared love for the iconic cars that have become an integral part of our lives.

