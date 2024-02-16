PcarMarket Is Selling A 2004 U.S. Marine Corps Humvee With An On Road Title

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

PcarMarket is currently offering a unique piece of military history for sale: a 2004 U.S. Marine Corps M1123 Heavy Variant Humvee. This particular vehicle stands out not only for its robust military pedigree but also for its extensive array of installed equipment, making it a truly one-of-a-kind find. With an on-road title, this Humvee bridges the gap between military utility and civilian adventure, offering a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Under the hood, this Humvee boasts a large 6.5 L diesel engine paired with a military upgraded 4L80E Transmission that includes park and overdrive, enhancing its drivability on public roads. The vehicle is equipped with a 360° remote-controlled night vision lighting system, including an Ibistek infrared HID spotlight and a Military Systems Group adjustable infrared driving lite. These features allow for visibility in complete darkness, provided you have night vision goggles.

The Humvee's capability is further enhanced with a deep water engine intake snorkel and fording exhaust pipe, upgraded LED military headlights, interior LED lighting, and LED backup lights. Comfort and safety are addressed with new military hi-back seating, complete with a three-point seatbelt harness system and tactical gear seat covers on the front seats, as well as M-16 rifle mounts and replica rifles.

Other notable features include a new Red Dot military air-conditioning system, military interior insulation kit, insulated soft top, military soft doors, and a comprehensive Sincgars demilitarized military radio setup. For navigation, there's a Rockwell Collins military GPS DAGAR system, supported by various military-grade accessories such as Sonotronics radio headsets, Sceptor water cans, tank propellant charge canisters, and more.

This Humvee is not only prepared for any adventure but also meticulously upgraded for comfort and utility. It comes complete with a new 200 amp military alternator kit, a hood-mounted bridge plate, a Mile Marker upgraded front brush guard, and a new rear air lift bumper kit with a Rhino swing-arm spare tire carrier winch setup. It rides on five new military 24 bolt battle rims with (E) rated Baja tires, ensuring it's ready for any terrain.

This sale represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of modern military history, fully equipped and ready for civilian use. Whether for collection, display, or off-road adventure, this 2004 U.S. Marine Corps M1123 Heavy Variant Humvee promises to be a remarkable acquisition.

This awesome Humvee is being sold by CorvetteMike.com Check out this listing and many others on their website.

