This Pebble Beach Winning Pegaso Berlinetta Is Selling At Broad Arrow Auction’s Amelia Island Sale

This is a stunning classic.

A striking embodiment of automotive history, the 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II, is set to captivate enthusiasts at The Amelia Auction in 2024. With an estimated value between $750,000 to $900,000, this rare masterpiece stands as one of only five surviving left-hand-drive Saoutchik Series II Berlinettas, making it a highly coveted collector's item.

Originally showcased at the 1954 Paris Motor Show, this Pegaso Z-102 not only boasts a significant historical presence but also retains its original, numbers-matching engine. Its illustrious past is complemented by a comprehensive, concours-quality restoration completed in 2013, restoring the car to its former glory with meticulous attention to detail.

The car’s prestige is further highlighted by its impressive pedigree in the concours circuit. It is a three-time participant of the esteemed Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, impressively clinching an award in 2023. Additionally, it garnered significant recognition at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours in the Pegaso feature class, where it won the Amelia Award, cementing its status as a distinguished and rare classic.

Often hailed as the “Spanish Ferrari,” the Pegaso Z-102 represents the pinnacle of Spanish automotive engineering and design. It embodies the sophisticated and innovative spirit of the era, making it more than just a car – it's a piece of automotive art. The Berlinetta's design, one of Jacques Saoutchik's final and most spectacular works, showcases the designer's flair for combining elegance with performance, a trait that sets the Pegaso apart in the pantheon of classic sports cars.

This 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II is not just a car; it's a testament to the golden age of automotive craftsmanship and design. As it approaches the auction block, it represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of automotive history, an exquisite example of beauty, power, and rarity converging into one magnificent vehicle.

