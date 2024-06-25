The Petroliana Online Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Collector's Dream.

The upcoming Petroliana Online Auction promises an exciting array of vintage automotive memorabilia, all offered without reserve. From iconic figurines to rare signs and beautifully restored vehicles, this auction is a must-see for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Highlights of the Auction

Shell Leadership in Lubrication Oil Can



Estimate: £100 - £200

A vintage Shell oil can that will add a touch of history to any collection. Measuring 50x25x25 cm, this piece is perfect for automobilia enthusiasts.

Large Michelin Man Figurine 'Le Pneu Michelin'



Estimate: £2,000 - £3,000

Standing at 120x60x60 cm, this large-scale Michelin Bibendum figurine is sure to be a centerpiece in any collection or garage, bringing a whimsical yet iconic charm.

Large Esso Extra Motor Oil Figurines (Boy and Girl)



Estimate: £1,700 - £2,500 each

These large figurines, each measuring 120x60x60 cm, are perfect as a pair or individually, adding striking character to any display.

1963 Bedford CA Dormobile Romany Caravan



Estimate: £20,000 - £30,000

This charming caravan, featured on the Wheeler Dealers television series, boasts a comprehensive 2022 restoration including a new 2.0-liter Ford engine and a fresh period-correct paint job. It promises to be a delightful companion for weekend getaways or historic gatherings.

Polly Gas Petrol Pump



Estimate: £7,000 - £11,000

A stunning piece measuring 305x60x60 cm, this Polly Gas pump would be a beautiful addition to any setting, from a private collection to a stylish office.

Atlantic Motor Spirit Petrol Pump

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

This visually striking petrol pump, measuring 340x92x30 cm, is certain to become a focal point in any collection, drawing attention with its classic design.

Golden Fleece Motor Oil Dispenser

Estimate: £500 - £700

This colorful dispenser, measuring 140x60x30 cm, complements the Golden Fleece Petrol Pump also available in the auction, making it a perfect collaborative piece for collectors.

Assorted Esso Figurines - Mr Drip & Frau Tropf

Estimate: £200 - £400

These smaller figurines, each 25x15x15 cm, would enhance any display or Esso collection, adding a touch of vintage charm.

AC Oil Filters Plugs Enamel Sign

Estimate: £1,500 - £2,500

An ultra-rare and valuable enamel sign measuring 75x30 cm, perfect for adding a touch of authenticity to any collection.

The Petroliana Online Auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after pieces in automotive memorabilia. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the hobby, this auction provides a chance to own a piece of history. Don't miss the chance to bid on these incredible items and add a touch of vintage charm to your collection.

