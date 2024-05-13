Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming! To Be Revealed May 28

Porsche

Porsche says that the upcoming hybrid 911 will be officially revealed on May 28, 2024, during a live stream that will start at 9 am Eastern.



Porsche says this 911 hybrid lapped the Nürburgring in 7:16.934 minutes.

Powertrain details are still to come.

Everyone saw it coming, but it’s finally almost here: Porsche’s legendary 911 is going hybrid. Well, at least it’s adding a performance hybrid powertrain to its lineup, according to Porsche.

The company held back details about the upcoming Porsche 911 hybrid but did make it clear that a full reveal is scheduled to hit the company’s website, YouTube channel, and LinkedIn page on May 28, 2024, at 9 a.m. eastern time.

While Porsche has kept basically all of the details about this upcoming 911 model under wraps, it did reveal its Nürburgring time. According to Porsche, the 911 hybrid lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:16.934 minutes. This puts it, according to Porsche, 8.7 seconds quicker than the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

If you’re concerned about reliability, Porsche talked about that, too. The company notes that this hybrid powertrain propelled the Porsche 911 over 3 million miles during testing. The company also says that they tested the 911’s upcoming hybrid model in a variety of road and environmental conditions, so prospective customers should have some confidence while Porsche ushers in its hybrid future.

As for pricing—and availability—you’re probably going to have to wait until after May 28, 2024, for both of those pieces of information. The 911 hybrid could replace the Carrera S, which currently starts at $131,300. And it’s not out of the question for this hybrid-equipped 911 to start north of $140,000.

Do you think the Porsche 911’s hybrid model will be a hit? Or a flop? Tell us your thoughts below.