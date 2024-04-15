The New Ram 1500 RHO Is Set to Debut on April 25

Stellantis

We’ve known for a while now that the Hellcat V-8-powered Ram 1500 TRX would be leaving the market after the 2024 model year. And while we’ll certainly miss the off-road bruiser, Ram isn’t leaving the hardcore wheelers behind. A new model, known as the Ram 1500 RHO, is currently in the works. We won’t have to wait much longer to learn about the truck either, as Ram announced on Monday that the truck will make its debut on April 25.

The short teaser clip was uploaded to the brand's social channels and starts with a head-on view of a Ram HD pickup. The camera quickly pans to the side, showing a large trailer installed on the back of the diesel truck. On the trailer sits the Ram RHO pickup, which is obscured by camouflage netting you might typically find on an armored vehicle. The camo doesn’t do all that much to hide the scale of the truck, with large tires and a higher ride height easily identifiable. The clip then announces the April 25 debut event with the tagline “You won't want to miss this delivery."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the TRX nameplate dies alongside the Hellcat V-8 engine, the truck’s ethos will continue to live on with the RHO. In fact, the RHO nameplate was purposely created to help fans accept the inline-six-powered truck without it being directly compared to its V-8-powered predecessor. The nameplate is a shortened version of Ram High Output, which is derived from its new powertrain.

The RHO will receive the High Output variant of Stellantis’ new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine. In other Ram models, that engine is good for 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. Whether or not Ram has more power in store for us, that’s enough grunt to outpace the standard F-150 Raptor, which provides 450 hp and 510 lb-ft.

CEO Tim Kuniskis originally wanted to call the truck the Rhino, but Yamaha has the trademark on that nameplate for use with its side-by-side product line. That said, you’ll surely find a rhino easter egg or two scattered about the truck. Kuniskis also told us to expect the RHO to adopt most of the TRX’s off-road hardware, including a stronger chassis with larger rails, an electronic-locking rear differential, and the truck’s Bilstein remote-reservoir dampers at all four corners.

Story continues

Be sure to check back on April 25 for a full breakdown of this upcoming off-road pickup.

You Might Also Like