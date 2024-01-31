Rare 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV by Carrozzeria Ghia Set for Amelia Island Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a remarkable blend of American ingenuity and Italian design, the 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV, created by Carrozzeria Ghia, is poised to make a stunning appearance at The Amelia Auction 2024. This exceptional vehicle, with an estimated value between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000, is not just a car, but a piece of automotive art.

The Firearrow IV, one of only four concept cars in the Dodge Firearrow series produced between 1953 and 1954, stands out as the final example and the only convertible in the series. Its journey from concept to a road-ready vehicle was meticulously overseen by renowned restorer Brian Joseph, making it suitable for prestigious events like the Colorado Grand.

Under the hood lies a 241 cu-in “Red Ram” Hemi V8, a powertrain that epitomizes the era's engineering excellence. The car underwent a stunning restoration in the early 1990s, adhering to its original specifications, which has been preserved immaculately over the years. Previous caretakers of this masterpiece include notable collectors such as Noel Thompson, Sam Mann, and the Blackhawk Collection.

Designed during the golden age of American automotive history, the Firearrow IV is a masterwork of mid-century Italian-American design. Its striking Regimental Red bodywork is complemented by a bespoke interior featuring a black-and-white diamond pattern. Unique elements like the manually-operated convertible top, body-color dashboard, and intricate chrome details attest to its exceptional craftsmanship.

The Firearrow IV’s significance extends beyond its rarity; it represents the culmination of a collaboration between Chrysler's Virgil Exner and Carrozzeria Ghia. Though it never reached production, its design elements influenced the limited-production Dual-Ghia and Exner's “Forward Look” design language, making it a pivotal piece in automotive history.

Now, after a recent mechanical recommissioning, this iconic vehicle is ready to grace the roads again, offering a rare opportunity for collectors at The Amelia Auction 2024. The Dodge Firearrow IV is more than a car; it's a testament to a bygone era of automotive elegance, a fusion of American and Italian design that continues to captivate the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.

