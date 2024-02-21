Rare 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code Convertible Hits the Auction Block

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Collector's Dream.

A true gem of automotive history, the 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code Convertible, is making waves as it goes to auction. This iconic vehicle is not just any classic car; it's an exceedingly rare collector's item, with only 196 units ever produced, as documented by the F-Bird Registry. Known for its distinguished performance and design, this particular Thunderbird, also referred to as an "F-Bird," boasts a supercharged 312 V-8 engine that delivers an impressive 300 horsepower, coupled with a 3-speed manual transmission.

Dressed in a pristine white exterior and contrasted by a vibrant red pleated vinyl interior, the car exudes a timeless elegance matched by few. Its aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by a sleek black convertible soft top, chrome wire wheels with spinner hubcaps, and period-correct wide whitewall tires, making it a standout piece of automotive craftsmanship.

The significance of this Thunderbird goes beyond its rarity and visual appeal. It has undergone a comprehensive restoration, meticulously carried out by Hill's Classic Car in Racine, Ohio, ensuring that every detail remains true to its original glory. This dedication to authenticity and workmanship has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by its multiple accolades. The car is a CTCI (Classic Thunderbird Club International) Concours Senior Trophy Award winner, reflecting its exceptional condition and authenticity. It has also achieved remarkable scores in several regional Concours events, further solidifying its status as a highly prized collectible.

For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the opportunity to own such a distinguished and well-documented piece of automotive history is rare. This 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code Convertible represents the pinnacle of mid-century American design and engineering, making it a must-have for any serious collection. As it goes to auction, it stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Thunderbird and its unique place in the pantheon of classic American cars.

Story continues



This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.