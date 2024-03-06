Rare 1981 Buehrig Carriage-Roof Coupe Prototype Hits the Market

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

An automotive masterpiece, the 1981 Buehrig Carriage-Roof Coupe, stands as a testament to bespoke craftsmanship and design ingenuity. This maroon beauty, one of only three prototypes ever created, showcases the pinnacle of custom automotive artistry from the late Gordon Buehrig, the legendary designer known for his work with Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg. Built in collaboration with Richard Kughn of the Car Rail Museum and Kughn Collection of Detroit, this rare vehicle was initially intended as part of a limited series of 50 units, each priced at $130,000 in 1980. However, only three examples were produced, making this coupe an exceedingly rare find.

The Carriage-Roof Coupe is powered by a robust 350 CI V-8 engine coupled with a Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission, providing a blend of performance and smooth handling. Its hand-sculptured and hand-built body, adorned with hand-rubbed finishes, exotic wood-grained accents, and hand-sewn leather interior, exemplifies the car's exclusivity and luxury. Functional features such as front cowl heat extractors, air conditioning, power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, and electrically operated side mirrors ensure that this classic is as practical as it is beautiful.

With just 2,577 actual miles and maintained in near-showroom condition within a climate-controlled garage, this coupe remains a pristine example of automotive history. It also boasts modern conveniences for its time, including an AM/FM digital stereo with Dolby sound, an illuminated vanity mirror, and a power antenna, blending classic aesthetics with contemporary features.

Originally owned by Linda Kughn and later acquired from the Kughn estate, this 1981 Buehrig Carriage-Roof Coupe is not only a collector's dream but also a piece of automotive heritage. Its design, rooted in the 1981 Corvette platform, showcases a unique fusion of American muscle and bespoke elegance. This vehicle stands as a rare opportunity to own a piece of the legacy left by one of the most influential automotive designers of the 20th century.

