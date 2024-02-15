This Rare 6.0 Liter Iso Rivolta Is Fully Restored and Upgraded & It’s Selling On Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the realm of classic automotive restoration, the blending of vintage aesthetics with contemporary power and comfort stands as the pinnacle of craftsmanship and vision. A sterling example of this rare breed of vehicle transformation has emerged from the workshops of Scottsdale, Arizona, where a 1967 Iso Rivolta IR 300 has been reborn. This vehicle, one of the mere 797 units crafted between 1962 and 1970, has not only been preserved but enhanced, marrying its timeless Italian design with the heart of modern American muscle.

The car was acquired by its current steward in 2015, embarking on a journey of rebirth that saw it receiving a formidable 6.0-liter L76 V8 engine from a Pontiac G8, coupled with a six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual transmission. Such a heart transplant ensures this Iso Rivolta IR 300 not only reminisces about its past glory but roars into the present with undeniable presence.

This Rivolta, initially gracing the streets in the US, underwent a meticulous multi-year build. Its transformation was crowned with a repaint in the sophisticated hue of Grigio Silverstone, complemented by an interior swathed in Paloma Cork leather. The restorative vision extended beyond cosmetics, integrating a Heidts Superide II independent front coilover suspension, a custom Jaguar-style de Dion rear axle, and a suite of modern amenities including power-assisted steering, a MagnaFlow muffler, and a VintageAir HVAC system.

The exterior, once silver, was reimagined in a Ferrari-sourced Grigio Silverstone by Gary’s Rods & Restorations, further enhanced by polished stainless steel bumpers and refurbished Campagnolo alloy wheels, presenting a striking silhouette that honors its heritage while asserting its updated identity.

Internally, the cabin redefines luxury with Dynamat insulation, low-back bucket seats, and rear bench retrimmed in exquisite Paloma Cork leather. The integration of a VintageAir HVAC system, power windows, remote power locks, and an Alpine stereo ensures a driving experience that marries the tactile nostalgia of a wood-rimmed steering wheel with the conveniences of modern technology.

Under the hood, the 6.0-liter L76 V8 breathes life into this classic, ensuring it not only captivates with its beauty but impresses with its performance. Paired with an aluminum radiator and dual electric cooling fans, this Iso Rivolta is as much a marvel of engineering as it is of design.

Now offered with factory literature, refurbishment photos and records, this modified 1967 Iso Rivolta IR 300 represents a confluence of past and present, offering a collector the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history reimagined for the 21st century. It stands as a testament to the beauty of classic automotive design and the boundless potential of modern engineering, ready to grace the roads or the show field with its unique blend of elegance and power.

