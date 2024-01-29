This Rare Jensen Interceptor Convertible Is Selling At The Naples Motorcar Auction This Friday

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the realm of classic cars, the 1974 Jensen Interceptor III stands out as a testament to the harmonious blend of British craftsmanship and American muscle. This model, with a mere 66,309 actual miles on the odometer, is a well-preserved example of a car that has captivated enthusiasts for decades.

Under the hood, the original 440 CI V8 engine roars to life, a symbol of the raw power and performance that defined the era. Paired with an automatic transmission, this Jensen Interceptor III offers a smooth and responsive driving experience that's as enjoyable today as it was in the '70s.

The car's luxury features reflect its status as a top-tier grand tourer of its time. Power amenities, including windows, locks, and a convertible top, ensure a comfortable and convenient ride, while power steering contributes to the vehicle's effortless handling. The original AM-FM radio stands ready to envelop the cabin in classic tunes, enhancing the nostalgic journey.

The interior of this Interceptor III is a sanctuary of comfort and style. Bucket seats with a central console invite you to take your place behind the wheel, surrounded by a well-preserved leather interior that whispers tales of luxury escapades and grand tours. The air conditioning system, a coveted feature, ensures a pleasant atmosphere regardless of the weather outside.

This 1974 Jensen Interceptor III, with its authentic mileage, original engine, and a host of power features, represents an opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. It's not just a car; it's a statement of style, power, and the enduring appeal of a classic that continues to turn heads and captivate hearts decades after it first hit the roads.

The Naples Motorcar Auction, now in its third year, will take place in Naples, Florida at the Ultimate Garages at 3101 TERRACE AVENUE NAPLES, FLORIDA. The sale takes place on Friday, February 2nd live and online. A preview is available on January 31st.

To consign your car just complete the form online or contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275-6865. Or you can fill out the consignment form.

100% of the proceeds from the Naples Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the St. Matthews House. Both are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.s go

