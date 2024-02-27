Rare lineup on the block at 427Stingray.com

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Field Test, 2003 LINGENFELTER Z06, and No Reserve 1988 Z51 4+3 Nash.

1957 283ci V8 4 Spd Pre-Airbox RPO 684 ZORA’S FIELD TEST FLEET Current bid: $50,000 Auction ends 3/04 3:00 CST

Offered for sale is an impressive example of an ultra-rare 1957 Corvette originally assembled with Fuel Injection (RPO 579C), Heavy Duty Brakes and Suspension (RPO-684) and T-10 four-speed (RPO-685). This Corvette (2276) includes rear leaf-springs with engineering part numbers not yet available on GM’s part list which add to the mounting proof that this Corvette was part of Zora’s special “Competition Test-Fleet.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2003 Z06 V8 6 Spd Man – LINGENFELTER Z06

Current bid: $17,000 Auction ends 3/04 3:15 CST

Introducing a meticulously maintained 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 LINGENFELTER Hardtop, finished in striking Millenium Yellow exterior paint with a sleek black interior. Equipped with an array of LINGENFELTER performance enhancements and factory options, this Corvette stands out as a true enthusiast’s dream. With a VIN that denotes its authenticity, this vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NO RESERVE 1988 5.7L V8 4 Spd Manual RARE Z51 4+3 NASH Current bid: $12,000 Auction ends 3/04 3:00 CST

This Z51 Coupe is 1 of the 1,309 Z51’s produced out of 22,789 total 1988 Corvettes. This presents a rare opportunity to own a classic piece of automotive history. With its combination of performance, style, and comfort, it's sure to satisfy the desires of any enthusiast. Whether you're cruising down the highway or carving through winding roads, this Z51 Coupe delivers an exhilarating driving experience that's bound to leave a lasting impression.

About 427Stingray.com

427Stingray.com is the world's only all-Corvette online auction site, dedicated to bringing collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade these iconic American sports cars. With a focus on exceptional Corvettes and a seamless user experience, 427Stingray.com is the go-to destination for Corvette aficionados. For more information, visit 427Stingray.com.

