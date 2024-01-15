Revitalized American Classic: The 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Reimagined

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This will be a standout piece of your Chevy collection.

The 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, a timeless American classic, has been masterfully rejuvenated, blending its iconic heritage with modern performance. Undergoing a comprehensive frame-off restoration, this Bel Air emerges as a unique masterpiece with less than 2,000 miles on its new build. The heart of this classic is a crate 350 ZZ4 V8 engine, pushing an impressive 385 horsepower, paired with an Art Carr 700R4 automatic transmission with overdrive, ensuring a powerful and smooth driving experience.

The restoration process involved a full disassembly, revealing the meticulous attention to detail invested in every component. The frame, now powder-coated for durability, supports a body that's been refinished with a high-quality paint job, showcasing the car's stunning lines and curves. The addition of a Wilwood disc brake system, featuring 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers, coupled with hydraulic boost and power steering, ensures that this Bel Air is not just a showpiece but a safe and reliable vehicle for the road.

Aesthetically, the car stands out with its unique look, achieved through carefully selected modifications. The exterior is adorned with Billet Specialty Wheels, wrapped in new Toyo tires (18” front and 20” rear) that have seen less than 100 miles of road. The interior is equally impressive, featuring a Flaming River stainless steel tilt wheel column, a leather steering wheel, and new inside door handles. The cabin comfort is enhanced by the installation of Classic Auto Air, providing a modern touch to the vintage interior.

The electronic aspects have also been upgraded, with a new electronic fuel pump and a hard-wired direct ignition switch, enhancing the car's reliability and performance. The new RQ507ER front wheel bearings further contribute to the smooth operation and driving pleasure.

This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, with its VIN 48875NEBR, is more than a car; it's a symbol of American automotive history, reimagined for the modern era. It represents a seamless fusion of classic design and contemporary engineering, making it a one-of-a-kind gem for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Whether it's cruising down the boulevard or showcased at a car meet, this Bel Air is guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversations.

The Naples Motorcar Auction, now in its third year, will take place in Naples, Florida at the Ultimate Garages at 3101 TERRACE AVENUE NAPLES, FLORIDA. The sale takes place on Friday, February 2nd live and online. A preview is available on January 31st.

To consign your car just complete the form online or contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275-6865. Or you can fill out the consignment form.

100% of the proceeds from the Naples Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the St. Matthews House. Both are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.s go

