The Rivian R2 Looks Like a Rivian R1 in a New Teaser

Rivian / Youtube

For a few years, Rivian has produced the celebrated R1 EV in both pick-up and SUV body styles. The brand's only other products had been vans designed first for Amazon, but that is all set to change when the company reveals a more affordable SUV next month. Now, we have our first look at what the Rivian R2 could be.

Unfortunately, that look is not particularly informative. The 30-second teaser, released Thursday, is mostly glimpses of people on various adventures, not the R2 itself. We only see the new Rivian for one lingering shot at the end, and only the truck's headlights are visible.

Those headlights are not particularly informative, either. The R2 appears to have the same corporate face as the R1S and R1T, a thick full-length light bar separated by two pill-shaped headlight structures in a hollow design. Nothing else is shown in the teaser, so future just have to imagine what a smaller Rivian with the same nose as the larger Rivian could actually be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The full Rivian R2 is set to be revealed on March 7. Expect a smaller and more affordable vehicle designed for a mass market price point, all with a shape that matches the brand's existing corporate light design. While the R2 may not be as capable as the R1S that tackled the Rubicon Trail, we expect it will still be a relatively solid off-road performer for an EV aimed at general buyers. The R2 should feature Tesla's NACS charging port, too.

You Might Also Like