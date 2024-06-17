Roadkill Nights Returns for Ninth Year on Woodward Avenue

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Roadkill Nights returns to Woodward Avenue for its ninth year.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is back for its ninth edition, set to electrify Metro Detroit with legally sanctioned drag racing on Woodward Avenue. This annual horsepower festival, known for its thrilling car events and engaging automotive community, will take place this summer, promising even more excitement and surprises.

The highlight of this year's event will be the Direct Connection Grudge Race, now in its fourth consecutive year. This race will see six automotive builders, each with a substantial online following, compete using Direct Connection HurriCrate engines derived from the high-output 3.0L Hurricane Twin Turbo engine. This year's contenders include both veterans and newcomers: Tom Bailey, Westen Champlin, Morgan Evans, Allison Kovalik, Garrett Reed, and Herman Young. These builders will engage in social media smack talk before squaring off on the temporary Woodward Avenue drag strip.

In addition to the Grudge Race, Roadkill Nights will feature America's quickest street-legal cars, a classic and modern muscle car show, Dodge Thrill Rides, Dodge displays, vendor midways, and appearances by Roadkill talent. This event continues to be a unique celebration of performance and community, bringing together car enthusiasts for a day of high-octane fun. Details about the event, including dates, location, and ticket information, will be released later this spring and summer on DodgeGarage.com.

