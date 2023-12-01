Saleen Unveils 2024 302 White Label

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Spearheading the S650 era with enhanced power and design.

Saleen Automotive, the renowned Southern California vehicle manufacturer founded by legendary racing driver and vehicle builder, Steve Saleen, has unveiled its latest masterpiece – the 2024 302 White Label. This remarkable unveiling took place at the LeMay Automobile Museum in Tacoma, WA, on November 16, 2023, marking a new chapter in the legacy of high-performance vehicles.

Dimensionally similar to its predecessor, the 2024 Saleen 302 White Label introduces a suite of enhancements that set it apart from the outgoing 2023 model. The vehicle has been meticulously redesigned to optimize airflow. It features a new front fascia, integrating an aerodynamic splitter into a high downforce air dam. A revised hood vent has been strategically placed to facilitate the escape of hot engine air, while a Saleen wing at the rear ensures adequate downforce.

Complementing these functional upgrades is a newly designed axial grille, accompanied by distinctive Saleen body accents that underscore the vehicle’s unique character without sacrificing functionality. Under the hood, Saleen has fine-tuned the naturally aspirated engine to deliver an impressive 510 horsepower, up from the previous 480hp, while maintaining the original fuel economy and effortless drivability.

Inside the cabin, the integration of a Saleen instrument binnacle frames the new LED screens, creating a cohesive and flowing dashboard design. A functional passenger grab handle adds to the overall aesthetic, enhancing the vehicle's interior appeal.

“This 302 White Label (2024) is the most comprehensive design ever for our 302 White Label. There is a lot to like about the new S650 platform,” said Steve Saleen. “Much has been said about this model, and we addressed it. We are quite proud of the end result.”

Equipped with a Gen 5 Racecraft® suspension, Saleen brakes, and new wheels and tires, the 2024 302 White Label starts at an MSRP of $61,990. This entry-level vehicle in the 302 model line is followed by the mid-level 745hp Yellow Label and the top-of-the-line 800hp Black Label, showcasing Saleen Automotive's commitment to innovation and performance. Celebrating 40 years of designing and manufacturing high-performance vehicles since its inception in 1983, Saleen Automotive continues to redefine what it means to drive a car that combines power with elegance.

