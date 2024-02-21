The Search For A Stolen 1969 Mustang Mach 1 In Canada

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Stolen Piece of History.

A 1969 Mustang Mach 1 was stolen in Canada, last spotted on a flatbed in Strathmore on December 16. The car's disappearance has sparked a determined search led by Lia Broadhagen, who shared a close connection to the vehicle through her ex-boyfriend, a passionate restorer of classic cars. Broadhagen's chance sighting of the Mustang in Strathmore, coupled with the distressing news of its theft, has fueled a community-wide effort to reclaim this iconic piece of automotive history.

The theft occurred under unfortunate circumstances when the Mustang's owner ran out of gas, a mishap attributed to a faulty gas gauge. In the brief window it took to fetch fuel, the prized vehicle vanished, setting the stage for a relentless quest to locate it. Broadhagen's strategy involves canvassing storage units, engaging towing companies, and spreading awareness through social media and flyers across town and beyond.

With a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to the Mustang's recovery, Broadhagen remains hopeful, buoyed by potential leads suggesting the car might still be in the vicinity of Strathmore or Slave Lake. The belief is that the culprits are lying low, possibly still transporting the car on a flatbed.

The community's response to Broadhagen's plea has been a testament to the bond shared by classic car enthusiasts and the collective resolve to protect these treasures from the clutches of theft. As the search continues, Broadhagen and the car's owner appeal to anyone with information to contact the Strathmore Police, hoping for a breakthrough that will return the Mustang Mach 1 to its rightful place on the road, rather than as a memory of what was lost.

