See Exterior Photos of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Photography By Toyota
·2 min read
2025 toyota 4runner group
The new sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner has been revealed, arriving with a bold new exterior design that links the SUV to its Tacoma pickup-truck sibling.

The 2025 4Runner offers a bevy of trims: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, Trailhunter, and Platinum.

2025 toyota 4runner group
Toyota

The new 4Runner's wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer than before, and is the same 112.2 inches as that of the new Land Cruiser and Lexus GX.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

The base engine is the 2.4-liter i-Force, a turbocharged inline-four producing 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

On some trims, Toyota will offer the i-Force Max hybrid, which adds an electric motor and a small battery, boosting output to 326 hp and 465 pound-feet.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

Both powertrains are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which replaces an archaic five-speed unit.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

The 4Runner has a reworked suspension with a multlink live rear axle. The TRD Pro specifically features Fox QS3 dampers, while the Trailhunter utilizes Old Man Emu dampers.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

An electronic locking rear differential is standard on the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

A disconnecting front anti-roll bar is offered on the TRD Off-Road and standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner goes on sale this fall, with pricing to be announced later.

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

2025 toyota 4runner limited
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

2025 toyota 4runner trailhunter
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

2025 toyota 4runner trd pro
Toyota

