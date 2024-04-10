See Exterior Photos of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota

Read the Full Story

The new sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner has been revealed, arriving with a bold new exterior design that links the SUV to its Tacoma pickup-truck sibling.

See Interior Photos

The 2025 4Runner offers a bevy of trims: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, Trailhunter, and Platinum.

Toyota

The new 4Runner's wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer than before, and is the same 112.2 inches as that of the new Land Cruiser and Lexus GX.

Toyota

The base engine is the 2.4-liter i-Force, a turbocharged inline-four producing 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota

On some trims, Toyota will offer the i-Force Max hybrid, which adds an electric motor and a small battery, boosting output to 326 hp and 465 pound-feet.

Toyota

Both powertrains are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which replaces an archaic five-speed unit.

Toyota

The 4Runner has a reworked suspension with a multlink live rear axle. The TRD Pro specifically features Fox QS3 dampers, while the Trailhunter utilizes Old Man Emu dampers.

Toyota

An electronic locking rear differential is standard on the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

Toyota

A disconnecting front anti-roll bar is offered on the TRD Off-Road and standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

Toyota

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner goes on sale this fall, with pricing to be announced later.

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRo

Toyota

You Might Also Like