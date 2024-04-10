See Interior Photos of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota

The new sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner modernizes the off-road SUV with an available hybrid powertrain and a completely overhauled cabin.

The interior is completely new for the 4Runner, but it borrows heavily from the redesigned Tacoma pickup.

The 4Runner's cabin has a boxy, tough design that looks durable and prepared for the outdoors.

The centerpiece is a 14.0-inch touchscreen that will be offered across the lineup but only standard on some trims, with base models offering an 8.0-inch screen.

The 2025 4Runner comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A digital gauge cluster is standard across the lineup, measuring 7.0 inches on cheaper models and 12.3 inches on the higher trim levels.

The 4Runner will offer three rows of seating, which likely aren't offered with the hybrid powertrain due to the battery being under the cargo area.

The TRD Pro and Trailhunter models have unique interior trim and colors options.

Toyota has littered the cabin with USB-C ports, including one on the right side of the center screen.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner will go on sale in the fall of this year.

