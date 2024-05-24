See Photos of the BMW Concept Skytop
Today BMW revealed this open-air two-seater based on the 8-series. The targa-topped Concept Skytop was on display at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. It's intended to become a very limited-production, hand-built halo car. Its production is not yet confirmed, however. Scroll through for a full set of interior and exterior photos.
BMW Concept Skytop, refreshingly, has a front view that's attractive.
BMW Concept Skytop could be built in a set of as many as 50—or even more, depending on what the automaker decides.
BMW Concept Skytop has metal door handles up high that resemble those on the recent Neue Klasse X show car.
BMW Concept Skytop gets ultra-slim high-intensity LED headlamps.
The lighting is attractively toned down.
The top of the Skytop feels more like a sunroof than a traditional convertible top.
BMW Concept Skytop's color scheme is a subtle terracotta over champagne.
Note the lack of chrome, wood, and contrast stitching in the beautifully finished interior.
BMW Concept Skytop is believed set to be priced at nearly $550,000, if it goes into production.
Stingray-style center spine morphs from body color to chrome as it crosses the full length of the Skytop.
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
BMW Concept Skytop
You Might Also Like