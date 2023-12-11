A Shark Blue Porsche Cayman GT4 Could Be In Your Garage For Just $25

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Car enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados have a unique opportunity to win a rare and stunning 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in a new sweepstakes. This high-performance sports car, finished in an eye-catching Shark Blue, is not just any vehicle – it's a blend of precision engineering and aesthetic beauty, making it one of the most coveted sweepstakes prizes ever.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 boasts a powerful 4.0-liter naturally aspirated Flat 6 engine, paired with a 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic transmission. This combination enables the GT4 to launch from 0-60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds, making it an exhilarating ride both on the track and for everyday driving. The car’s engine and transmission are designed to deliver a seamless blend of power, efficiency, and responsive handling, defining the essence of Porsche’s engineering prowess.

This particular GT4 model is not just about performance; it comes with nearly $30,000 in factory options, adding to its exclusivity and appeal. The interior features a luxurious leather/Race-Tex combination in black with yellow stitching, offering comfort and style. The LED headlights with PDLS+ and a Light Design Package further enhance its visual appeal and functionality.

The car's exterior is protected with a Full PPF (Paint Protection Film) covering the nose, hood, bumper, fenders, A Pillar, and rockers, complemented by a Quantum Pro Stage 3 Ceramic coating that carries a 10-year warranty. This level of protection ensures that the car’s striking Shark Blue paint remains pristine for years to come. Additionally, the sweepstakes winner will receive a new Porsche car cover, ensuring the utmost care for this automotive masterpiece.

Entering this sweepstakes presents a chance to own a piece of Porsche's legendary sports car heritage. The 718 Cayman GT4 is more than just a vehicle; it's a symbol of speed, style, and the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship. For those passionate about driving and appreciative of the finer things in life, this sweepstakes is an opportunity of a lifetime to drive home a true automotive gem.

