This Show n’ Tow Sweepstakes Ends Today! Motorious Reader Get Double Entries

Today marks the final opportunity to enter the Show n’ Tow Dream Giveaway, an event celebrating the iconic Ford Mustang's 60th anniversary. Lucky participants stand the chance to win not just a meticulously restored, classic 1966 Ford Mustang, but also a robust, custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck, and a state-of-the-art Futura Trailers Super Sport lowering trailer.

The grand prize includes a four-speed 1966 Mustang, a symbol of classic American muscle, restored to surpass its original glory. It flaunts a stunning Candy Apple Red paint job complemented by a Parchment and Burgundy interior. Under the hood, it retains its original V-8 power, factory four-speed, and air conditioning, making it a collector's dream.

Paired with the Mustang is a custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck, equipped with a powerful 5.0L V-8 engine and adorned with a custom red/black leather interior by Katzkin. This modern powerhouse is designed for both daily drives and adventurous escapades.

To complete the package, the winner will also receive a Futura Trailers Super Sport lowering trailer, ensuring the classic Mustang can be transported in style and safety. This 16.5-foot trailer is designed for ease of use, making it the perfect accessory for any car enthusiast.

This sweepstakes, brought to you in partnership with CJ Pony Parts and other sponsors, is not only a celebration of the Mustang's storied history but also a significant contribution to veterans' and children’s charities. By entering, participants double their chances of winning while supporting these important causes.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, along with modern conveniences and the satisfaction of aiding charitable efforts. Enter now before the sweepstakes concludes and secure your chance to celebrate the Ford Mustang's milestone anniversary in grand style.

