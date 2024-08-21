Read the full story on Backfire News

Simpsons McLaren Caught Speeding In Monterey

We tried warning everyone attending Monterey Car Week that California Highway Patrol had stepped up speed enforcement. But someone with a McLaren wrapped in Homer Simpson with donuts caught the attention of officers, getting a citation for speeding.

Ray J can’t find two of his Maybachs.

Now the jokes for this write themselves. After all, cops will always zero in on donuts and it’s like the guy who owns the McLaren wanted to get the attention of law enforcement. It’s certainly an odd choice for a wrap, especially on an exotic, but it’s not the first of its kind we’ve seen and won’t be the last, we’re sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHP didn’t say how fast the McLaren was going and that has people wondering. Some want to believe it was barely over the speed limit, which if true should be easy to argue out of the ticket since that could be a calibration issue.

Others want to believe the supercar was blasting down the highway at some insane speed, maybe because they think everyone with an exotic ride does that. But if that were true we’d probably see a picture of it on a rollback tow truck getting hauled away to the impound yard.

Instead, we’d be willing to be the owner was speeding but not a lot. Admittedly, that’s a guess. Whoever it is either didn’t hear about the increased speed enforcement in the Monterey area last week or got distracted for a second and slipped up, drawing the ire of CHP as a result.

Either way, CHP took the chance to make and example out of the Homer McLaren and try being funny with a Facebook post saying, “we could smell him speeding and had to stop him.” Even as far as dad jokes go that’s bad.

Image via CHP – Monterey/Facebook