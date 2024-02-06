Someone Needs to Buy Dale Jr.'s Callaway C12

Bring a Trailer

If you were in the market for a hardcore Chevrolet Corvette at the turn of the century, you only really had two options. General Motors would sell you a Z06 variant of the C5, or you could get on the phone and call Reeves Callaway. The Corvette Callaway C12 was the baddest Vette around in 1999, and this particular example used to belong to NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Thanks to our pals over at Bring a Trailer, you now have a chance to take it home.

Callaway Cars got started modifying German cars all the way back in 1977, but the brand is best known today for its work on the Chevrolet Corvette. The collaboration began in 1987, when customers could option their C4 Corvettes with RPO code B2K straight from the factory, bringing twin turbos to V-8 bruisers. Only 500 examples would be sold over the next five years, but the Callaway name would forever be linked to the American sports car.

By the time the C5 was kicking around a little more than a decade later, Callaway wanted to build a proper supercar. The project started with a C5 as the base, but the entire body aside from the glass, door openings, and door handles was thrown in the bin. A full carbon fiber and kevlar body was designed by Paul Deutschman, with IVM Automotive handling manufacturing and assembly. While earlier examples are equipped with a modified variant of the 5.7-liter LS1 V-8, this particular C12 features the more potent 6.2-liter SuperNatural V-8. This engine provides 482 hp and 466 lb-ft and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Other performance highlights include a set of Alcon front calipers and a set of 19-inch Azev wheels wrapped in some Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Bring a Trailer

Jr. first purchased this car back in 2004 and owned it until 2015 when it was acquired by the seller. While the current ownership has only placed about 1000 miles on the odometer, the car has done more than 25,000 miles throughout its life. There are some signs of this use, including some marking on the front splitter, and some headliner separation. The interior looks to have held up fairly well, though it isn’t the most luxurious setup around. Of course, on a car like this, the interior is barely a concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no reserve price set on this particular auction, so someone new will be taking this thing home at the end of the week. That someone could be you.

Bring a Trailer

Disclaimer: Bring a Trailer is owned by Road & Track’s parent company, Hearst Autos.

You Might Also Like