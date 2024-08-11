Read the full story on The Auto Wire

State Farm Is Getting Sued For Cheaping Out On Repairs

When you pay regularly for full insurance coverage, you probably expect if your car’s in an accident it will be repaired expertly with the insurance provider covering everything after you pay the deductible. But some State Farm customers with luxury vehicles claim the insurance company has tried steering them away from certified repair facilities, potentially voiding their factory warranties, all to save a buck.

Your car is spying on you for your insurance provider.

Perhaps you’ve experienced something like this in the past. This issue started with one man in South Florida when his 2022 Porsche Taycan was damaged in a crash, reports WPLG. Porsche told him the luxury EV had to be repaired by a Porsche-certified shop or the warranty would be voided.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, State Farm allegedly had a different idea, wanting him to take the car to a non-certified shop where the repairs would be done at a lower hourly rate. The man ended up paying out of pocket to get his $100,000 car fixed without voiding the warranty.

That’s when he decided to get attorneys involved. Those attorneys filed a lawsuit against State Farm, claiming the insurance provider just rejects any repair estimates over $4,700 automatically. That’s a problem for anyone driving a higher-end car.

Digging into the problem, those attorneys realized quite a few people across the country have experienced similar issues with State Farm. For example, one individual with a damaged Maserati contacted all the preferred repair shops State Farm provided, but none of those shops would even touch the car.

That’s when the attorneys decided to file class action lawsuits in Florida and Georgia.

We’ve heard other stories of insurance providers trying to cheap out on repairs for more expensive vehicles, so this seems to be quite the problem. What the solution is moving forward remains to be seen.

Image via WPLG/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.