Steeda Acquires 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Customization and R&D

Steeda has purchased a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to develop new performance parts and accessories.

Even before the official debut of the 2024 Ford Mustang, aftermarket companies were already gearing up to enhance the S650 generation pony car. Among these enthusiasts, Steeda, a long-time Mustang supporter, has been at the forefront, launching an array of performance-focused products for the new model. Recently, Steeda announced the acquisition of its very own 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to further their development efforts.

The company shared news of its purchase via X (formerly Twitter), inviting feedback from fans on how to customize this new addition. Steeda doesn’t plan to leave the car in its stock form; rather, the company intends to modify it both visually and mechanically. This initiative is part of Steeda's broader strategy to innovate and test new parts, similar to their ongoing work with the GT-based Silver Bullet 2.0.

We are excited to announce that we have another S650 Ford Mustang on the way to Steeda! This time in the form of a Dark Horse! We want your input! 🛠️🤔 What should we do to it!



Currently, Steeda offers an extensive list of parts and accessories for the 2024 Ford Mustang. These include the ProFlow air filters, spherical bearings for the rear lower control arms, the Extreme G-Trac K-Member Brace, and a differential cooler kit designed to maintain optimal temperatures during track sessions. By integrating these components into their new Dark Horse, Steeda aims to showcase the potential of their products while pushing the performance boundaries of the Mustang.

As Steeda continues to seek input from the Mustang community, it's clear that the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will serve as a pivotal platform for innovation. This venture not only highlights Steeda’s commitment to enhancing Mustang performance but also ensures that enthusiasts have access to top-tier modifications for their own vehicles.

