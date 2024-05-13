Tesla rescinds offers for full time employees as layoffs continue into 5th week

Tesla is walking back offers of employment for full time staff. Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Tesla is rescinding job offers for incoming full-time employees.

The move is part of broader cuts at Tesla, which plans to eliminate over 10% of its workforce.

The company began rescinding internship offers shortly after the layoffs started.

Tesla has begun clawing back job offers for incoming full time employees, according to two sources with knowledge of the issue, amid sweeping job cuts at the EV maker.

"Tesla has made changes to our hiring growth plans," emails sent from Tesla to the workers and seen by Business Insider said. "Unfortunately, this change impacts your future employment with the company. We regret to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to rescind your offer of employment with Tesla. This means that you will no longer be joining the company on the previously agreed start date. We understand the inconvenience this may cause; this was not an easy decision. We will circulate your credentials internally should there be an opportunity for you to join the company in the future."

Two other workers posted online about having their full-time offers rescinded, including one who wrote on social media that Tesla walked back their offer two days before their start date after they'd entered the US on a work visa.

The rescinded offers are part of broader cuts at the company. On April 15, CEO Elon Musk told staff that Tesla planned to eliminate more than 10% of its workforce in preparation for the next growth phase.

Tesla also sent out another round of layoff notices over the weekend, according to four people impacted by the cuts. Workers at the automaker are entering their fifth straight week of layoff notices.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI.

Earlier this month, several college students said Tesla had rescinded their internship offers. Over the past month, it has removed more than 3,400 job postings from its careers page.

