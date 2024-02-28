Tesla Roadster Can Hit 60 MPH under 1 Second, Coming Next Year, Claims Musk

Tesla

Four years after its first projected arrival and more than six years after it was first revealed, the Tesla Roadster is on its way to shipping next year, at least according to Elon Musk.

In a series of social media posts on X, Musk updated fans on the luxury electric car's development, including an updated time to 60 mph that he says will be less than one second.

Reservation books are open on Tesla's website. A $5000 immediate payment, plus a $45,000 wire transfer within 10 days—both refundable—are required to reserve a Roadster.

Tesla's long-promised Roadster is on its way next year, according to Elon Musk. Sure, we're four years past the 2020 ship date he originally targeted, but Musk took to X last night to update the world on the vehicle's development. "Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," wrote Musk. "There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car."

Musk said he is hoping to complete and unveil the design of the Roadster by the end of this year and start to ship the car in 2025. Despite its name, the Roadster is actually a four-seater with a removable glass roof, not the traditional two-seat convertible body style that most people associate with the term "roadster." When it was first unveiled as part of the Tesla Semi reveal event in 2017, the Roadster had some pretty mind-boggling figures attached to it. Tesla stated a massive range of 620 miles, while the time to 60 mph was quoted at as little as 1.9 seconds, and the top speed was said to exceed 250 mph. Now, Musk is saying the Roadster will achieve a 60-mph time of less than one second, although he described that feat as "the least interesting part" of the car.

Ever a showman, Musk didn't stop there. He announced that the car will be a collaboration between Tesla and his rocket company, SpaceX. He reposted a series of Tweets from 2018 teasing a "SpaceX option package" that would include 10 small rocket thrusters attached throughout the car. "These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly... "wrote Musk.

SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Tesla originally advertised the Roadster as starting at $200,000, with the 1000 Founder Series Launch models priced at $250,000. Reservation books are open now and require an immediate $5000 credit card payment with a $45,000 wire transfer payment due within 10 days. The Tesla website says deposits are refundable but does not list a total price for the Roadster.

