Tesla Says Cybertruck Can Do 0-60 MPH in 2.6 Seconds, Quarter-Mile in Under 11

Tesla

Four-and-a-bit years after its initial reveal event, Tesla has delivered the first examples of its wild Cybertruck pickup. At a Thursday event at the Austin, Texas "Gigafactory" where the Cybertruck will be built, Tesla handed over the first few examples of the long-awaited truck. At the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed some specs and made very bold claims about the truck.

The big ones are a claimed 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of under 11 seconds. To demonstrate, Tesla showed a video of a Cybertruck outdragging a new Porsche 911—presumably a base model—while towing a similar 911.

The claimed tow capacity is 11,000 pounds and payload is 2500 pounds, though Musk said you can load it up with more than that. A tri-motor drivetrain is available, and Tesla says this version of the Cybertruck weighs 6850 pounds. It sits on 35-inch tires, and adaptive air suspension, and at maximum, there's 17 inches of ground clearance. The Cybertruck also has steer by wire, with a fully variable steering ratio.

Musk said that the steel chassis of the Cybertruck has more torsional rigidity than a McLaren P1, a carbon-chassis hypercar. He also claimed that the glass is "rock-proof" and had Tesla designer Franz Von Holzhausen lob a baseball at the side windows to prove this. Moreover, Musk claimed that the body can withstand getting shot at by.45 and.9mm bullets.

While other automakers have taken somewhat conventional routes with their EV pickups, Tesla forged a different path with the Cybertruck. The body is all stainless steel and its wedge shape evokes Seventies supercars and low-polygon video games.



This delivery event is an important milestone for Tesla, but the pain of the Cybertruck's launch is far from over. Last month, Musk said the company "dug its own grave" with the Cybertruck, warning investors that the truck is complicated to build, and that the production ramp up would be very slow and costly.



