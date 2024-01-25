Time Capsule 1939 Mercury Coupe Pulled From Garage

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it’s not even rusty!

Barn find cars promise many original details since they’ve been sitting for years, sometimes even decades, without being touched. That’s the attraction to this 1939 Mercury Coupe which has been sitting in a barn-like shed in a New Jersey backyard since the 1990s. And while we certainly were expecting it to be dirty with some of that legendary barn find dust on it, we weren’t prepared for how rust-free this classic car is.

Check out more barn find cars here.

A lot of people are like Lightning McQueen, who we learned really doesn’t like rusty cars. If you’ve ever had to deal with considerable rust on a vehicle you probably have an understanding of why that is since repairing serious rust damage is frustrating, time-consuming, and expensive. Unfortunately, if you want to grab an unrestored classic like this ’39 Mercury, you’re probably going to be dealing with a lot of rust.

image credit: YouTube

Speaking of that barn find dust, there’s isn’t much to speak of. While the old Mercury isn’t so clean that it raises suspicion like in other barn find scenarios, we wonder if the owner had someone wash it now and then. Or maybe the shed is way more airtight than it looks?

ADVERTISEMENT

But you will notice the whitewall tires are completely deflated, so nobody went ahead and got this car all shined up for the cameras. There are some droppings or seeds of some sort on the fenders, spiderwebs draped over the car, and other signs this wasn’t a staged event.

image credit: YouTube

This ’39 Mercury has all kinds of original details, most notably the engine and transmission. The current owner said the car was purchased by his grandfather around 1969 from the estate of the original owner. When the man died, he left it to his grandson, who’s had it since. Sometime after the grandson used it for his high school prom in the 1990s it was parked in the shed and there it sat until recently.

Check out the video for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.