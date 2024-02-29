Toyota Recalls Nearly 400,000 Tacoma Pickups

Toyota

Toyota announced on Tuesday that it's issuing a safety recall involving 2022 and 2023 Tacoma pickups due to an issue with the rear axle assembly that could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 381,000 vehicles are involved in the recall. In the recall statement, Toyota said that “welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle. If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.”



Customers impacted by this recall will be notified via mail by late April 2024. Toyota dealers are instructed to inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts. If the inspection finds that any axle components are damaged, they will be repaired or replaced. This service will be provided free of charge to customers. Toyota has not announced if any crashes or injuries have been reported because of this potential defect.

If you own a Tacoma that may be involved in the recall, and you don’t want to wait for the notice in late April you can visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. Owners are also welcome to call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331) for Toyota vehicles.

The Tacoma has been completely redesigned for the 2024 model year. The all-new Tacoma has just started to arrive at dealerships and is not part of this latest recall notice.

Last week, Toyota also recalled 280,000 Tundras, Sequoias, and LX 600s for a transmission issue that could also increase the risk of a crash.

