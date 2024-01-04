The Toyota Mirai Outsold the Supra in 2023

Toyota

The second-generation Toyota Mirai is a handsome sedan with a surprising commitment to the fundamentals of a sports sedan. It is also the only mass-market hydrogen-powered car available today, making it one of the most unique and limited experiences in the entire automotive world. Despite that fact, Toyota sold more examples of the humble Mirai in the U.S. than it did of the flagship Supra last year.

In total, 2737 Mirais landed in customers' hands in 2023. Supra sales reached 2652, just over half of the 4952 Supras sold in 2022. To put both numbers into context, Toyota sold 11,078 examples of the more affordable GR86 and a startling 232,370 Corollas alone, finishing the year off with more than 1.9 million cars sold in America in 2023.

The final number is not all that impressive on its own, but each of those 2737 sales represents a success for Toyota's ultimate dream of popularizing fuel cell vehicles. The brand has long supported traditional hybrids and has recently waded into the waters of more conventional electric vehicles, but its fascination with hydrogen power is not over just yet. The continued support of the Mirai goes with the brand's other big hydrogen-powered moonshot, a concept race car that would bring hydrogen propulsion to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While the Supra may not have had a huge sales year, the new-for-2023 manual transmission finally added a badly needed engagement element to the car. That makes it a more compelling offering in a crowded segment, but the Supra may ultimately suffer from sharing lot space with an exceptional and more affordable second-generation GR86.

