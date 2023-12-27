This Unique 356 A Cabriolet Is Selling On Bring A Trailer And It’s For The True Porsche Enthusiasts

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The online auctions ends December 29th.

In the realm of classic cars, few models capture the imagination like the 1958 Porsche 356A Cabriolet, a vehicle that exemplifies the intersection of timeless design and automotive innovation. This particular Porsche 356A, completed in November 1957 and originally delivered to a US Air Force captain via Sonauto of Paris, has recently undergone a comprehensive restoration, reviving its iconic status and elegance.

The extensive refurbishment, undertaken since its acquisition by the current owner in 2014, was a meticulous process. Europa Autowerks of Portland, Oregon, was entrusted with the task of returning the car's Reutter-built body to its original glory. Stripped to bare metal and fitted with new sheet metal in key areas, the body was repainted in a striking red hue, highlighting its graceful curves and classic silhouette.

ADVERTISEMENT

A distinct feature of this model is its black removable hardtop, complementing the body's red finish. The car's exterior is further enhanced by body-color bumpers with bright guards and overriders, a driver-side mirror, teardrop taillights, and a single-grille decklid. Notably, the car does not come with a convertible top or mechanism, focusing instead on the hardtop configuration.

The restoration extended to the car's wheels, with silver-painted 15″ wide-five wheels adorned with chrome baby moon hubcaps and equipped with 165-series Michelin XZX radial tires. A matching spare wheel resides in the front trunk, accompanied by a toolkit and a jack, ensuring preparedness for any journey.

Inside, the Porsche's cabin underwent a transformation at Autobahn Interiors of San Diego, California. Bucket seats and the rear folding bench were meticulously retrimmed in black upholstery, matched with a color-coordinated dash pad and door panels. The hardtop's interior is lined with a perforated tan headliner, while square-weave carpets lined with black rubber mats add to the cabin's elegance.

Story continues

Central to the driving experience is the refurbished 1,600cc flat-four engine, rebuilt by Profab. Equipped with replacement pistons, cylinders, twin Zenith carburetors, and a Dansk muffler, the engine is a testament to Porsche's engineering excellence. The engine's stamping confirms its authenticity, aligning with the Type 616/1 unit built for a 1958 356 A.

The car's performance is further bolstered by a meticulously rebuilt four-speed manual transaxle, ensuring smooth power delivery to the rear wheels. The restoration involved replacing synchros, bearings, and seals, with the transaxle case soda-blasted and the axle tubes powder-coated for durability and aesthetics.

Accompanying the car is a copy of the Kardex, detailing its distribution via Sonauto of Paris, factory colors, and powertrain numbers, offering a glimpse into the car's storied history.

This 1958 Porsche 356A Cabriolet, now offered in New York with a clean Montana title, represents a fusion of heritage and craftsmanship. It stands as a beautifully restored piece of automotive history, ready to captivate a new generation of Porsche enthusiasts and collectors.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r ) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.