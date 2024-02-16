View Photos of the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition One
For 2024, the Range Rover Sport adds a high-performance variant, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition One.
The Range Rover Sport SV is the top model in the lineup for 2024 and is sold exclusively in Edition One guise.
Whereas other Range Rover Sport models use a supercharged and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, the SV features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8.
The V-8 is sourced from BMW and makes 626 horsepower.
The Sport SV also gets hydraulically cross-linked dampers that work like anti-roll bars to combat lean in corners. They also resist brake dive and pitch under acceleration.
Optional carbon-ceramic brakes help the Range Rover Sport SV scrub speed.
Speaking of speed, the Range Rover Sport SV has a top speed of 180 mph.
The Sport SV rides 0.4 inch lower than other Sport models, with the ability to drop to 1.0 inch lower.
The Sport SV comes with 23-inch wheels, either standard alloys or optional carbon-fiber units.
The 13.1-inch touchscreen replaces virtually all knobs and buttons.
The standard high-back seats include transducers in the seatback that vibrate in sync with the audio system.
