View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma not only gains a more chiseled body and modern-looking interior for its fourth generation, but the mid-size pickup truck also benefits from new turbocharged four-cylinder engines and an available coil-spring rear suspension.

The redesigned Toyota Tacoma arrives looking like a downsized version of the full-size Toyota Tundra.

The Tacoma introduces a new boxed ladder frame that offers a coil-spring rear suspension, providing a smoother ride than leaf-spring setups.

We drove the upper-crust Tacoma Limited pictured here, which has adaptive dampers that can switch between comfort and sporty modes.

With a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, the Tacoma Limited feels much punchier than its predecessor and its 3.5-liter V-6.

While the Tacoma still offers a six-speed manual (now with rev-matching), an eight-speed automatic is the other transmission, and it's a big improvement over the clumsy six-speed unit it replaces.

The outgoing Tacoma was outdated in many ways. For instance, the new generation finally adds rear disc brakes and power-adjustable front seats.

Now that the Tacoma has electrically assisted power steering, it paves the way for new driver-assistance tech such as lane-keeping assist.

Not only does the Tacoma feel more composed when outfitted with its sophisticated new rear suspension, but the entire driving experience feels more cohesive.

One look inside the Tacoma reveals a contemporary design, with fancy available features such as a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.0-inch touchscreen.

It's not just the crisp screens that make the Tacoma's interior look nicer, it's the better fit and finish too, including soft-touch surfaces and attractive trim.

One of the most notable differences between the new Tacoma and the old one is that the interior isn't as noisy and the driver's seat now sits higher.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is set to go on sale at the end of this year, with starting prices between $32,995 and $53,595 (not including the Trailhunter and TRD Pro trims, which will be released later).

