View Photos of the 2025 Mazda CX-70 Hybrid

Mazda has just revealed a new model called the CX-70, which is a two-row version of the CX-90 three-row crossover. The CX-70 offers the same plug-in-hybrid powertrain option as its sibling.

The CX-70 hybrid features a powertrain with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor.

It can be plugged in, with Mazda claiming that the battery pack goes from 20 percent to 80 percent in around 90 minutes when connected to a 240-volt charger.

The CX-70 hybrid will likely deliver the same 323-hp combined output as the CX-90 hybrid.

There's no range estimate available yet, but the CX-90 hybrid delivered an electric range of 26 miles when fully charged.

The CX-70 hybrid has a nearly identical interior to the CX-90, only without a third row of seats.

A Bose audio system is optional.

