View Photos of the 2025 Mini Cooper EV

While it is being introduced elsewhere in the world for the 2025 model year, we're actually unsure when the next-generation Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback will actually come to the U.S. Right now, it's only built in China, and with gigantic tariffs looming large, its stateside future is currently in the air.

This marks the first time the Mini Cooper SE rides atop a platform built specifically for EVs.

Prior models were based off the gas-fueled Cooper, which meant jamming its tiny battery into places like the central tunnel, and wherever the gas tank used to sit.

This new model has dedicated underfloor space for a battery, and as such, its usable capacity has grown in this new generation, from 28.9 to 49.2 kWh.

By our estimate, that'll put its EPA range just north of the 200-mile mark, although it may be some time before the EPA actually gets around to testing one.

The electric Cooper comes in two variants, with the SE being the more powerful and the most likely candidate for the U.S.

A single electric motor provides 215 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, up from the previous generation's 181 and 199 respectively.

The front seats are bolstered enough for some back-road fun, but they aren't so tight as to feel annoying with regular use.

The speaker grilles double as door pulls, which is pretty clever.

A fabric strap counts as the third of three steering-wheel spokes.



