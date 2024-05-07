View Photos of the 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the British luxury brand's first SUV, originally went on sale in the U.S. back in 2019, so Rolls has given the Cullinan a refresh ahead of the 2025 model year.

The Cullinan sports a bold new face, retaining the iconic Patheon grille but sporting new LED daytime running lights that frame the fascia.

Those lights meet up with the V-shaped line running across the bumper, inspired by the bow on a yacht.

The Cullinan now rides on massive 23-inch wheels.

The rear end gets a subtle new line running from the taillights to the rear wheel and a chunkier bumper design.

Inside, the Cullinan now features a glass pane stretching from pillar to pillar, which incorporates the central touchscreen and digital gauge cluster.

The seats receive a wild new perforation pattern that consists of 107,000 holes.

To the left of the screen is a new cabinet housing an analog clock and a small model of the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament found on the Cullinan's hood.

The main touchscreen, which previously could be hidden behind an upholstered trim piece, is now fixed in place and always visible.

The Cullinan continues to be powered by a twin-turbo 6.7-liter V-12, producing 592 horsepower in Black Badge trim.

Deliveries of the 2025 Cullinan are expected to begin before the end of this year.

