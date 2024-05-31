Volkswagen Tiguan review front three quarter lead

With 7.5 million examples of the Volkswagen Tiguan shifted in its 16-year history, the last thing Volkswagen wanted to do was change the formula.

Which is why, above all else, it has concentrated on refining and enhancing its best-seller's perceived cabin quality to the point where this third-generation car feels slightly more in keeping with premium rivals like the BMW X1 than traditional ones (such as the Kia Sportage).

VW doubtless has a lot riding on it, not least because UK customers are already spoilt for choice if they want a family SUV with upmarket intentions, ranging from the Nissan Qashqai right through to other Volkswagen Group cars such as the Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq, to premium offerings such as the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

But can this new one not only pick up from but also build on where the last one left off? And how does it cope with rutted, potholed British roads? Time to find out.

