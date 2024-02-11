VW Features Retro ID.Buzz in Super Bowl Ad ahead of U.S. Release

Volkswagen

For its 2024 Super Bowl ad, Volkswagen explores its 75-year history in the United States with a montage of iconic vehicles.

The ad eventually shows the 2025 ID.Buzz, which could go on sale as early as this summer.

The ID.Buzz is expected to have a roughly 260-mile range and a spacious cabin packed with standard features.

Volkswagen's 2024 Super Bowl ad chronicles its 75-year history in the United States, opening on the first VW Beetle steaming into the New York harbor aboard a ship before turning heads on the streets. As the years go by, we catch glimpses a variety of cars including the Type 2 Microbus, Rabbit, New Beetle, and electric ID.4. The spot concludes with Volkswagen's latest EV, the 2025 ID.Buzz, an electric van with styling inspired by the original Microbus. Although it first debuted for the European market nearly two years ago, the Buzz still isn't on sale in the United States, and we're still waiting for VW to confirm key details including price, trim levels, and driving range.

When Do Sales Start?

The ID.Buzz will arrive for the 2025 model year, with sales beginning this year. When VW finally revealed the U.S.-spec model last year, Volkswagen said cars would start reaching dealerships by June of 2024. The company's website, however, currently only lists 2024 as the arrival date and doesn't specify a month. Volkswagen is also yet to announce specific trim levels and pricing for the ID.Buzz, but we predict it will start around $50,000.

The trim levels may end up mirroring those on the ID.4, which offers Standard and Pro models, with the latter adding more range. There's also an S trim offered on both Standard and Pro versions that comes with additional features. We expect the ID.Buzz to follow a similar structure.

All of the Details

In the United States, the ID.Buzz will arrive exclusively in long-wheelbase passenger form with three rows of seating. Like the ID.4, the ID.Buzz will come with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains. The former features a single electric motor producing 282 horsepower, while the latter adds a front motor for a total of around 330 hp.

Volkswagen hasn't revealed range figures for the ID.Buzz yet, but we expect the 86.0-kWh battery to be good for around 260 miles on a charge. The all-wheel-drive version's range should be around 230 miles. When plugged into a DC fast-charger, Volkswagen says the ID.Buzz will recharge from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 30 minutes.

Inside, the roomy cabin is packed with standard features, including 12-way power-adjustable front seats that are also heated, ventilated, and massaging. The second row is also heated as standard, and the bench seat can be traded out for a pair of captain's chairs. A 10.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.9-inch touchscreen are also standard, as is phone mirroring and wireless phone charging. Eight USB-C ports dot the cabin, and Volkswagen offers a 67.4-inch-long electrochromic sunroof.

Although Volkswagen's commercial was light on details, we expect more information on the 2025 ID.Buzz to arrive in the next couple of months. Along with its airy cabin and competitive powertrain, the ID.Buzz will trade on the heritage highlighted in Volkswagen's Super Bowl ad when it goes on sale later this year.

