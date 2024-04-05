Wife Pranks Husband By Stealing His Volkswagen Beetle

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is this a funny joke or a horrible prank?

A woman in Grants Pass, Oregon came up with a daring plan not too long ago. She enlisted help from family members to steal her husband’s beloved 1970 Volkswagen Beetle. But don’t worry, it was all for a good cause. Only, the husband was worried sick about his classic car getting swiped and the police having no leads. This is how divorces happen, everyone.

Find the Motorious Podcast on your favorite platform here.

This was all done while the husband was at work. Then the wife called the husband and told him the VW was stolen. He naturally wanted to call the cops. For whatever reason he let his wife do that, so she called her nephew who is a detective in the county. That nephew led the husband to believe he was actively looking for the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the ’70 Volkswagen Beetle was at a body shop getting a makeover. As you can see in the photo, it now wears an LA Rams livery in tribute to the husband’s favorite football team. After about a month, the car was revealed to the husband at a family reunion where everyone could have a laugh at his reaction to learning he had been punked all that time. This is why I have trust issues.

Seriously, if someone were to pull this prank on me, I would be on the phone with the cops personally, not waiting for my significant other to wipe my butt and do everything to look for it. That alone tells me so very much about this marriage, let alone the fact the wife thought “stealing” the car to give it a makeover was a great joke.

What’s next? Will the wife burn down the house so she can surprise the husband by buying a new one? Or should he turn the tables and say someone took all her clothes, then wait a month to reveal an all-new wardrobe?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.