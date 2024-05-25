Read the full story on Backfire News

Woman Says Ram TRX Was Stolen For Hellcat Engine

Austin's airport parking lots have become hotspots for car theft, with thieves particularly targeting vehicles for their powerful engines. Recent incidents have raised alarms about the safety and security of vehicles parked at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Amy Staino, one victim of such thefts, shared her distressing experience with KVUE after her 2021 Dodge Ram TRX, equipped with a coveted Hellcat engine, disappeared from the economy lot during her trip to Las Vegas. Despite parking lots being monitored by CCTV, Staino's vehicle, along with two others of the same model, vanished without a trace on February 26.

The lack of surveillance footage capturing the vehicles' exit has puzzled both victims and investigators. Austin Police Department (APD) statistics reveal a significant rise in vehicle thefts at airport facilities, with 230 incidents reported between 2018 and 2023, marking an 80% increase in the last two years. This surge in thefts not only highlights the desirability of specific car models and engines among criminals but also underscores broader safety concerns, including fears of human trafficking.

The airport's assertion that theft rates remain below 1% offers little consolation to those affected. Staino's unresolved case and the increasing frequency of such incidents compel a reevaluation of current security measures and demand more robust surveillance to deter thieves and ensure the safety of passengers and their property.