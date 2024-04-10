Worldwide Auctioneers Is Selling Three Open Packards Later This Month

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Pick up a rare Packard.

In the opulent world of vintage automobiles, Packards hold a special place, revered for their exquisite craftsmanship, engineering innovation, and the legacy of luxury they represent. This month, Worldwide Auctioneers is set to offer classic car enthusiasts and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of this storied history. Three open Packards, each a masterpiece of automotive design and luxury from a bygone era, are scheduled to cross the auction block, promising to be a highlight for collectors and aficionados of the marque. These vehicles, with their rich heritage and timeless elegance, are poised to capture the imaginations of bidders, offering a rare chance to experience the pinnacle of early 20th-century motoring.

The auction, anticipated with great excitement, underscores the enduring allure of Packard automobiles. Known for their advanced engineering, unmatched quality, and bespoke luxury, Packards were once the vehicle of choice for royalty, celebrities, and the elite of society. The three open Packards to be auctioned later this month are exemplary models that showcase the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Each car tells its own unique story, not only of its journey through time but also of the era it represents—a period when owning a Packard was the ultimate symbol of success and taste. As these majestic vehicles prepare to find their new custodians, the auction stands as a testament to the lasting legacy of Packard and its place in the pantheon of automotive history.

1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Coupe Roadster

This Saturday, a rare gem of automotive history, the 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Coupe Roadster, takes center stage, marking a pinnacle opportunity for discerning collectors. Esteemed as one of fewer than 25 known examples, this Packard not only embodies the luxurious spirit and engineering marvel of its time but also carries a distinguished pedigree of accolades. It has been judged to perfection with a 100-point score at the Rocky Mountain Grand Classic and displayed its unrivaled elegance at the 2002 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. As a CCCA Senior Premier Award winner, this Packard Twelve symbolizes the zenith of American automotive excellence during the Classic Era.

Boasting a V-12 engine renowned for its smooth performance and quiet operation, this vehicle's meticulous restoration was guided by the hands of experts in the field. With a history rooted in passionate craftsmanship, from the acquisition by Chris Charlton to the dedicated restoration by Lonnie Fallin and the engine enhancements by David Dunbar, every detail of this Packard has been refined for both show-stopping beauty and reliable touring. It stands today not just as a remarkable piece of automotive history but as a testament to the legacy of Packard's luxury and performance. The 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Coupe Roadster is more than a classic car; it's a piece of art, ready to continue its journey with a new caretaker who appreciates the pinnacle of classic elegance and engineering prowess. See it here.

1940 Packard Custom Super Eight One-Eighty Convertible Sedan

Gracing the vintage car market is an automotive masterpiece of rarity and distinction, the 1940 Packard Custom Super Eight One-Eighty Convertible Sedan. As one of only 10 known surviving examples of its kind, this vehicle stands as a testament to the grandeur and craftsmanship of the Packard marque. Awarded the prestigious CCCA Premier Award and having graced the lawns of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, this Packard not only carries historical significance but also a provenance of excellence and recognition in the classic car realm.

Its journey from a Chicagoland resident's prized possession to a cherished component of renowned collections, including those of Otis Chandler and Richard Kughn, narrates a tale of passion and preservation. Undergoing a meticulous 1990s concours restoration with oversight by Howard "Dutch" Darrin, the vehicle's authenticity and elegance have been painstakingly maintained. Today, it presents as an exquisite representation of Packard’s custom coachwork, complete with its original Laguna Maroon paint, period accessories, and a 356-cubic-inch L-head straight-8 engine. This 1940 Packard Custom Super Eight One-Eighty Convertible Sedan offers its next caretaker not just a piece of automotive history, but a legacy of luxury, elegance, and unmatched pedigree. See it here.

1937 Packard Super Eight Convertible Sedan

Set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts at the Saturday auction, a meticulously restored 1937 Packard Super Eight Convertible Sedan showcases the pinnacle of American luxury and craftsmanship from a bygone era. This illustrious vehicle, a beacon of Packard's triumphant recovery during the late 1930s, embodies the elegance and technological advancement that defined the brand's resurgence. Having undergone a comprehensive body-off-the-frame restoration, it stands as a testament to Packard's enduring legacy, marrying classic aesthetics with the unparalleled refinement of its time.

Celebrated for its impeccable restoration and provenance, this Super Eight Convertible Sedan has clinched top honors across prestigious gatherings, including the Packard Automobile Classics National Meet and accolades from both the CCCA and AACA as a National First Prize winner. It's not just its awards that make it stand out, but also its touring-ready features, like the sumptuous Red Oxblood leather interior and the highly sought-after roll-up divider window, enhancing its desirability. With a proven track record of excellence and a rich history of cherished ownership, this Packard Super Eight Convertible Sedan is not merely a collector's item but a piece of automotive history ready to deliver unforgettable experiences on the open road. See it here.

Worldwide Auctioneers Enthusiast sale takes place on April 26-27 in Auburn, Indiana. To see all of the cars for sale please click here: “St. John’s ’13” Original Painting by Dan Brown

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.