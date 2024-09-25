This Z06 Was Stuck At The Dealer For Months

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It was quite the ordeal.

If you've been eyeing the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a cautionary tale from the YouTube world might give you a reason to pause. Youtuber superspeedsRob has had his Z06 parked at a dealership for nearly three months, and the story of what led him there is a saga in itself.

See an update on the Fukushima cars here.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's set the context. The 2023 Corvette Z06 is a dream machine for many enthusiasts. With its V8 engine pumping out exhilarating power, it's a car that has made waves in the automotive community. But like Icarus flying too close to the sun, it seems the Z06 might be facing the consequences of its lofty ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob, who owns not just one but three C8 Corvettes, has found himself in an unusual predicament. After logging 2,500 miles on his Z06, the car started showing symptoms of what seemed like a transmission issue. A minor inconvenience, one would think. Yet, as the car's mileage reached 2,600, the issue evolved into a more mysterious battery problem that was supposedly connected to the car's glass cover.

After further diagnosis, a harsh reality came to light: the engine was locking up. The bearings appeared to be the culprits, as they were presumably preventing the engine from starting. And to make matters worse, the dealership needed a special tool just to get the car into reverse. Yes, you read that correctly—a specialized tool just to get it into the service bay. All these hurdles compounded to keep the car marooned at the dealership for an uncomfortably long time.

If the engine woes weren't enough, let's sprinkle a little more salt on the wound. The specific wheel and tire setup on the Z06, which includes factory run-flat tires, has proven to be a challenge for dealerships. They simply can't change the tires because the setup is incredibly hard to seal onto the carbon wheels.

So, what can we take away from this? While Rob does applaud the Z06 for its exceptional driving experience, his lengthy saga is a sobering reminder that even the brightest stars can have their flaws. This is especially true for cars that are pushing the envelope of engineering and design. As impressive as the 2023 Corvette Z06 is, it’s clear that Chevrolet has some quality control and logistical issues to sort out. Until then, potential buyers may want to proceed with caution, and perhaps keep a special tool or two handy—just in case.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.