1947 Delahaye 135 M Guilloré Roadster: A Masterpiece of Elegance and Rarity

This masterpiece is selling at Broad Arrow Auction’s Amelia Island.

In the pantheon of classic automobiles, the 1947 Delahaye 135 M Guilloré Roadster shines as a beacon of unparalleled elegance and historical significance. With its chassis No. 800544, this exquisite vehicle is not just a car but a piece of automotive artistry, meticulously crafted by the esteemed coachbuilder Alphonse Guilloré. Its rarity is underscored by its status as one of just three Guilloré Cabriolet Coachworks ever made, with only two known survivors to this day.

This Delahaye's journey from its inception to its current glory is a tale of meticulous preservation and restoration. Initially unveiled at the Paris Motor Show post-World War II, it captured the imagination of the elite with its avant-garde design and sophisticated allure. Its journey through time saw it grace various prestigious owners, from cotton spinning mills to naval shipyards, before finally finding its way into the hands of a devoted Delahaye collector.

In 2017, this collector embarked on an ambitious restoration project, entrusting the vehicle to the skilled hands of Atelier Jean-Luc Bonnefoy. The comprehensive restoration saw every aspect of the Delahaye meticulously revived, from its wooden body structure to the electrics, sheet metal, paint, upholstery, and chrome. The result is a masterpiece that not only meets but exceeds the stringent standards of international concours competitions.

Now, presented in a stunning two-tone violet paintwork with a complementary interior and convertible top, chassis number 800544 stands as a testament to the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of the Delahaye marque. Its eligibility for the most prestigious concours d'elegance events around the globe makes it a highly coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The 1947 Delahaye 135 M Guilloré Roadster is a symbol of post-war elegance and a rare gem in the world of classic automobiles. Its presence at The Amelia Auction 2024 offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, a vehicle that encapsulates the spirit of an era defined by innovation, elegance, and exclusivity.

